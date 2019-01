KUCHING: A total of 118 vehicles were inspected during an operation, code-named “Ops Mabuk”, conducted by the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the Padawan district police headquarters at Batu 5, Jalan Penrissen here last night.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said two drivers were detained for further investigation after they were caught driving under the influence of alcohol during the four-hour operation which ended at 3.30am today.

They were however released on police bail later and would be charged under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he said in a statement here today.

Aidil said a total of 38 summonses for various traffic offences were also issued to errant motorists during the operation, including vehicles with expired road tax, without valid driving licence, modification of vehicles and using registration numbers not according to specification.

He said the police would continue with such operation, especially during weekends, to reduce road accidents. — Bernama