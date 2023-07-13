1,184 candidates obtain CGPA 4.00 perfect score in STPM 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,184 Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2022 examination candidates obtained the perfect score of Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.00, said Malaysian Examinations Council (MPM) chairman Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Ekhwan Toriman.

He said the number of candidates who obtained a CGPA result of 4.00 increased compared to 2021, which was a total of 874 candidates.

“Of these 1,184 candidates, 1,009 or 85.22 per cent of them are from the B40 (lower income bracket) category,“ he said at a press conference to announce the STPM 2022 results here today.

As for the STPM 2022 National CGPA , Mohd Ekhwan said it also increased to 2.82 last year compared to 2.79 for STPM 2021.

“This National CGPA is also the highest National CGPA since the STPM exam was implemented,“ he said.

Mohd Ekhwan said in terms of overall CGPA achievement, STPM 2022 candidates who obtained CGPA 3.75 and above was 9.59 per cent while CGPA 3.00 and above 42.96 per cent.

“For CGPA 2.75 and above it is 56.97 percent and CGPA 2.00 and above 89.75 per cent, which is an increase compared to 2021,“ he said.

Regarding the number of candidates registering for STPM 2022, he said a total of 43,687 candidates had registered but 41,701 candidates sat for all three semesters’ exams for STPM 2022.

“Of the 41,701 candidates, 99.98 perccent or 41,694 candidates were eligible to be awarded the STPM 2022 certificate, while only 0.02 per cent or seven candidates were not eligible (to receive the certificate),“ he said.

When asked about the 1,986 candidates who did not sit for the examination, he said it was due to several factors such as the candidates having got a job, continuing their studies to diploma level or other programmes, ill or died.

Meanwhile, he said MPM has selected the 17 best students by categories to be given an award in the form of RM1,000 cash, a plaque and a certificate which were expected to be presented by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek in a ceremony today.

He said the categories were the 11 best overall STPM students, one best student in the B40 category and one best student in the Orang Asli category.

“Also for the best four students for each category of candidates with Special Educational Needs, which are blind, short-sighted, autistic and spastic,“ said Mohd Ekhwan, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

STPM 2022 candidates can check their results via the link http://stpm.mpm.edu.my/stpmK and the short message system (SMS) by typing STPM/Identification CardNumber/Index Number and send to 15888 from 11am today until noon this Sunday. - Bernama