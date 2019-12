MALACCA: A total of 11,900 students from asnaf (eligible to receive tithe or zakat) families nationwide received assistance in the form of school supplies worth RM1.56 million through the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development’s Back to School programme.

Its minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said the programme which is also his ministry’s corporate social responsibility (CSR @ MED: Back to School) annual initiative, aimed at helping those in need.

He said the programme involved several agencies under the ministry such as the National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional), Bank Rakyat, Uda Holdings and Bank Rakyat Foundation.

The initiative was in line with the government’s Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 aspiration and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which aimed at providing quality education to those in need, he added.

“Such CSR programme provides the ministry and its agencies the opportunity to serve the local community as well as provide motivation and moral support for students to maintain academic excellence thus increasing their interest in attending school.

“It is also aimed at easing financial burden of parents, especially those from the B40 group in their preparation for the children’s school session next year,” he told reporters after the CSR @ MED: Back to School with Pak Wan programme here last night.

Also present were Ministry of Entrepreneur Development’s secretary-general Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi; Bank Rakyat chairman Datuk Noripah Kasmo and Tekun National chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Supardi Md Noor.

All students received donations the form of school supplies such as school uniform, socks, bag and shoes worth RM150 each. — Bernama