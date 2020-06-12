12 Bangladeshi men held over murder of colleague

KEPALA BATAS: Police have arrested 12 Bangladeshi men in connection with the murder of their Bangladeshi colleague at a vegetable farm in Jalan Ara Kuda here.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the suspects, aged between 25 and 40, were picked up from a workers’ quarters yesterday.

He said farmworker Mohammad Abdul Lofti, 59, was found dead with head and body injuries at 7am on Wednesday.

“The suspects are believed to have known the victim’s movement, as he had gone to their employer’s house to collect workers’ wages on the night of the incident on Tuesday,” he told Bernama today.

The RM4,000 which Mohammad Abdul had collected from their employer was missing when his body was found by a woman who was going to the farm to work, he added.

The suspects have been remanded for seven days for investigation. - Bernama