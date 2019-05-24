12 cosmetics products found to contain scheduled poison

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry has cancelled the notification of 12 cosmetic products which were found to contain scheduled poisons.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the products were ‘3rd Series Yanko Whitening Cream Night Cream’, ‘5th Series Yanko Whitening Cream Night Cream’ and ‘7th Series Yanko Whitening Cream Night’ from Lurveya Sdn Bhd.

The others are, ‘Clair De Lune - P.Tuberose Day Cream’ and ‘Clair De Lune – S.Involucrata Night Cream’ from Laurustinus Sdn Bhd; ‘Dnars Nien Cream’ (Rohban Trade Sdn Bhd); ‘Glow Glowing N Glow’ and ‘Glow Glowing T Treatment’ (Qalbu Ocean Enterprise).

Also included are ‘VSL Beauty Care Toner A’ and ‘VSL Beauty Care Toner B’ from the company Qemrich Sdn Bhd; and ‘Dolly Glow Miracle Treatment Cream’ and ‘Dolly Glow Luminous Night Cream’ (from Nh Biz Resources).

He said all of these products were found to contain, among others, chloramphenicol, sulfamethoxazole, trimethoprim, griseofulvin, metronidazole, ketoconazole, chlorpheniramine, hydroquinone and tretinoin which need to be registered with the Drug Control Authority and can only be used with the advice of healthcare professionals, otherwise they can have adverse health effects and even increase the risk of skin cancer.

He also warned all sellers and distributors to stop the sales and distribution of these products immediately as selling or distributing these cosmetic products was an offence under the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984. — Bernama