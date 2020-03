MALACCA: The state Health Department here has made available 12 health screening centres for Covid-19 in three districts in the state.

In a statement issued today, it said the centres are open between 8 am and 5 pm, with five of them in Central Malacca, Alor Gajah (five) and two in Jasin.

In the Central Malacca district, they are at the health clinics in Ayer Keroh, Tengkera, Seri Tanjung, Peringgit and Ayer Molek, while in the Alor Gajah district, the screening facilities are available at the Rembia, Kuala Sungai Baru, Alor Gajah, Masjid Tanah and Durian Tunggal health clinics.

The other two centres are at the Merlimau and Simpang Bekoh health clinics in Jasin.

The criteria for evaluation of persons for Covid-19 screening are those having fever or sudden acute respiratory tract infection with any of the following symptoms - shortness of breath, cough and sore throat, as well as those with history of travel or stay in affected countries, namely China (including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan), South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan.

Those having close contacts with Covid-19 positive cases are also required to undergo screening, it said. — Bernama