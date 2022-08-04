12 dogs, worth RM96,000, seized in Tanah Merah: PGA8

KOTA BHARU: Twelve 12 dogs, worth RM96,000 and believed to have been smuggled from a neighbouring country through an illegal jetty in Kampung Jenub, Bukit Bunga in Tanah Merah, were seized by Battalion 8 of the General Operations Force (PGA8) two days ago.

Acting Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the PGA8 were on patrol duty in the area when they spotted a boat laden with baskets crossing the river from Thailand.

After arriving at the Kelantan side of the river, a few men were seen carrying the baskets into a waiting car and when the PGA8 team arrived, they fled, except the 59-year-old car driver, who has been arrested for questioning, he told a media conference at the state police headquarters here today.

Muhamad Zaki said the PGA8 team found 12 dogs of the cyprus poodle and pomeranian breed in five of the baskets.

The dogs were then handed over to the Malaysian Quarantine Inspection Services (MAQIS) in Rantau Panjang for further action.

On the same day, Muhamad Zaki said, the PGA8 team also seized 96,000 vape liquid pods and 240 bottles of liquid, all worth RM792,000, from a car which was abandoned in Tumpat.

The team had spotted the car in a suspicious and was approaching when the driver fled, he said. - Bernama