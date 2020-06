IPOH: Twelve durian traders in Perak were issued compound of RM100 each for cheating customers by using rigged or tampered weighing scales.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Perak director Saifullizan Kamarul Zaman said the affected traders were caught fleecing their customers with the use of the tampered weighing machineS during checks conducted by his office yesterday.

“The ministry does not regulate the price for durians, but traders are obliged to comply with the law on price tagging, as well as use of valid weighing machine or scales,” he said in a statement here today.

Saifullizan advised consumers to exercise their rights wisely when spending to avoid being manipulated by traders.

Any complaints can be sent to the Perak KPDNHEP operations room at 05-2414611 or WhatsApp to 019-2794317. — Bernama