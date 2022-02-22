12 evacuated after homes damaged in Malacca storm

MELAKA: Twelve people from three families were evacuated to a temporary relief centre (PPS) in Alor Gajah here last night after their homes were damaged in a storm.

State Civil Defence Force director, Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra (pix) said the Kampung Belimbing Dalam community centre was opened to shelter the families at 10.11 pm.

“All of the victims are from Kampung Belimbing Dalam,” he said in a statement last night.

Several areas, including Durian Tunggal in Alor Gajah and Peringgit in Melaka Tengah were hit by strong winds and heavy rain late this evening. — Bernama