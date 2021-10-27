12 FT mosques to serve as counselling centres for domestic abuse victims

KUALA LUMPUR: The programme to make mosques as transit centres for domestic violence victims is in the process of being expanded nationwide, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

The initiative by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) kicked off last May.

Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (pix) said discussions with several states including Perlis , Kelantan, Penang and Negri Sembilan are currently under way to iron out certain details, like which selected mosque should be the transit centre for these victims regardless of religion and gender.

Selangor it is learnt will be collaborating with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to implement the programme.

“So far, Perlis has proposed two mosques, while Kelantan, Penang and Negri Sembilan have expressed their readiness,“ she said.

She added that 12 mosques have been selected in Kuala Lumpur and they will be providing counseling services to victims of domestic violence.

Siti Zailah was replying to a supplementary question by Nor Azrina Surip (PH-Merbok) who wished to know whether the programme will be expanded to other states besides Kuala Lumpur.

The deputy minister then pointed out that to date, only one victim of domestic violence had sought refuge at the Federal Territory mosque.

“In the Federal Territory, victims can seek temporary protection at the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Mosque and the Al-Ghufran Mosque in Taman Pinggir Taman Tun Dr Ismail,“ she said.

She then proceeded to explain that the concept of this programme is to give immediate protection to the victims.

She pointed out that once the victims are at the transit centres they will be given counselling sessions and spiritual guidance by mosque officials to advise them on the next course of action.

“The victim will get to stay in the dormitory, will be given food and drinks while throughout their stay there and will be provided with a set of clothes, blankets, towels and personal hygiene equipment,“ she said.

This initiative came about after a surge of domestic violence cases were reported during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Based on the statistics by the police, a total of 5,260 such cases were reported in 2020 compared with 3,263 in 2019 while between January and June this year, 3,970 cases have been reported.

Additionally the ministry reported earlier that 1,436 calls were received via Talian Kasih 15999 hotline between January and June last year and 1,621 calls during the same period this year.