12 houses damaged in fire in Tawau

TAWAU: Twelve houses were destroyed in a fire in Kampung Jawa, Jalan Guru here at about noon today.

Tawau Zone Fire and Rescue Station chief Sukur Hatta said the station received a distress call at 12.38 pm, following which a team of 40 firefighters along with three machines rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, we found that the fire involved wooden houses and the fire was spreading fast due to the scorching hot weather and the wind.

“The fire was successfully brought under control at 1.56 pm. There were no casualties involved” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, one of the fire victims, Rudi Salam, 33, said he was alerted of the fire by the neighbours’ screams.

“At that time I had just returned from work and immediately asked my family to get out of the house,” he added. - Bernama