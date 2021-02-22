12 illegal lottery bookies held in police blitz

PETALING JAYA: It was a no-win situation for illegal lottery bookies taking wagers from punters for Saturday’s 4D draw here when police went on an all-out blitz against them.

The raids, which began at 3pm on Saturday and lasted for over three hours, saw 12 suspected bookies nabbed in Sungai Way, Kota Damansara, Damansara Damai, Kayu Ara Damansara and

other locations.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said yesterday the suspects, aged between 22 and 70, had carried out the illegal activities from restaurants, sundry shops, houses and shoplots.

He said the raiding parties also seized cellphones, over RM4,000, and various materials related to illegal lottery activities.

Nik Ezanee said the suspects are being investigated for illegal lottery activities and obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duties under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Penal Code laws.

In a separate case, Nik Ezanee said a 27-year-old foreign woman, believed to be a victim of exploitation by a vice ring, was rescued by police opposite a four-star hotel here at 8pm on Monday.

He said acting on information obtained from an online application that offered sexual services, police arrested a 49-year-old man whose role was to ferry women for clients.

The suspect claimed he had worked for a man known as “Kenny” and was paid RM1,600 a month.

The woman said she had been working as a call girl for the past three weeks and was paid RM320 for each client. She said she had to hand the whole sum to the suspect.

The woman has been placed at a shelter home. The suspect has been remanded for seven days and is being investigated for human trafficking.