12 investigation papers opened on Covid-19 fake news

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened 12 investigation papers under the Emergency Ordinance (Essential Powers) (No 2) 2021 in connection with the circulation of fake news on Covid-19.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the latest investigation paper was regarding a man’s Facebook posting alleging that flight MH191 from New Delhi, India had brought in passengers through the KL International Airport (KLIA).

He said the statement was not true and could cause public anxiety and unease on the measures taken by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 4(1) of the Emergency Ordinance (Essential Powers) (No 2) 2021 involving those making, offering, publishing, printing, distributing, circulating or disseminating any untrue news to the point of triggering fear or worry among the public.

In addition, he said police were also investigating the owner of a Facebook account under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for making a posting which was offensive and brought shame to the government.

‘’Both the postings were made after the government had issued a directive in a National Security Council (MKN) meeting on April 28 to implement a temporary ban on passenger flights to and from India to check the entry of a new Covid-19 variant from that country,’’ said Huzir in a statement today.

The Emergency Ordinance (Essential Powers) (No. 2) which was gazetted on March 11 is specifically aimed at curbing the activity of producing and spreading fake news on the Covid-19 pandemic or the 2021 Proclamation of Emergency. — Bernama