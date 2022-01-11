12 million users to have 5G access by year-end: Annuar

KOTA BHARU: About 12 million users will enjoy 5G services by the end of this year after five of six mobile telecommunication service companies signed an access agreement with Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) yesterday.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the five companies are Celcom Networks Sdn Bhd, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, U Mobile Sdn Bhd, YTL Communications, and Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM).

“Alhamdulillah, five of the six telecommunications companies have already signed the access agreement to provide immediate access to 5G.

“It is expected that through this agreement, 12 million phone users will have access to 5G by the end of this year,” he told a press conference today. - Bernama