KUALA LUMPUR: Twelve ministries are getting new secretaries-general, said the Chief Secretary to the Government, Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar (pix).

Ismail said in a statement today that all of them received their letters of appointment from him yesterday.

“The posts were being filled up following job vacancies (due to mandatory retirement and expiry of service contracts) as well as taking into consideration the need to implement a rotation of posts among the existing Secretaries-General,” he said.

He said the appointments represented a new move to the civil service which formed an important element and backbone of national administration.

“I believe the filling of the posts would strengthen further the top management line-up at the ministry level in implementing the tasks and responsibility entrusted in an effective manner and giving the best service to the people and country,” he said.

Those appointed included Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim as Secretary-General of the Ministry of Federal Territories (previous post: Secretary-General of Transport Ministry); Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman as Secretary-General of Transport Ministry (previous post: Deputy Secretary-General (Policy) Ministry of Transport).

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim was appointed as Secretary-General of Works Ministry (previous post: Secretary-General of Ministry of Home Affairs); Datuk Dr Mohd Gazali Abas was appointed as Secretary-General of Home Affairs Ministry (previous post: Secretary-General of Education Ministry of Malaysia).

Datuk Dr Syed Omar Sharifuddin Syed Ikhsan was appointed Secretary-General of Education Ministry (previous post: State Secretary of Perlis); Datuk Seri Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob was appointed as Secretary-General of Foreign Affairs Ministry (previous post: Malaysian Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) in New York).

Datuk Muez Abdul Aziz was appointed as Secretary-General of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (previous post: Deputy Secretary-General of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs); Datuk Dr Tan Yew Chong was appointed Secretary-General of Primary Industries Ministry (previous post: Secretary-General of Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources).

Datuk Zurinah Pawanteh was appointed Secretary-General of the Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources (previous post: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Primary Industries); Datuk Isham Ishak was appointed Secretary-General of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (previous post: Secretary-General Ministry of International Trade and Industry).

Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali was appointed Secretary-General of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (previous post: Secretary-General of the Youth and Sports Ministry); and Dr Waitchalla R R V Suppiah was appointed Secretary-General of the Youth and Sports Ministry (previous post: Deputy Secretary-General (Operations) Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development). — Bernama