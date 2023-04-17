12-month old baby among 12 beggars detained in Kota Tinggi

KOTA TINGGI: A 12-month-old baby girl was among 12 individuals, believed to be beggars, were arrested in an Integrated Operation on illegal immigrants at three separate locations around the Kota Tinggi district.

Kota Tinggi District Police Chief Supt Hussin Zamora said all of them, aged between 12 months and 66 years, were arrested during an operation carried out in collaboration with the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) and the Social Welfare Department (JKM) between 2pm and 4pm yesterday.

He said that apart from the baby, a man, the baby’s mother and the baby’s three-year-old brother, all of whom are believed to be Myanmar nationals, were also arrested.

In addition, two local men, believed to be involved in the activity were also held during the operation before both were handed over to JKM for documentation.

“Four foreigners were handed over to JIM for further action under the Immigration Act,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Hussin said the integrated operation was aimed at identifying and arresting illegal immigrants due to an influx of beggars, especially in the Kota Tinggi district. - Bernama