BUTTERWORTH: Police arrested 12 individuals suspected of being involved in illegal public lottery and online gambling activities under Ops Dadu at several locations in Butterworth yesterday evening.

Seberang Prai Utara (SPU) police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the operation was conducted from 3pm in which 10 premises were raided by SPU police headquarters CID.

“Six of them were found carrying out illegal public lottery while another four premises were conducting online gambling. From the ten premises, two were in Tasek Gelugor, three in Butterworth, two in Sungai Dua, two in Mak Mandin and one in Seri Pinang,” he said here today.

He added that out of the 12 individuals apprehended, there were nine men and three women aged between 16 and 40.

“All of them were later brought to SPU headquarters for further action,” he said.

He said investigations were being carried out under Section 4A(a) and Section 4(1) ( c) of Common Gambling Houses Act 1953. — Bernama