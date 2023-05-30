12 nabbed so far over fight in Tampoi

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 12 individuals have been arrested so far to assist in the investigation regarding the fight that took place in the Tampoi area here on May 27.

Johor Police Chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said all those arrested were locals between the ages of 17 and 35.

“So far, only one person is still receiving treatment at the hospital due to injuries,“ he said at a press conference after the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters monthly assembly here today.

He said police were still investigating the cause of the fight under Sections 148, 365 and 385 of the Penal Code.

A 28-second video showing the fight involving a group of individuals went viral on social media yesterday.

Meanwhile, regarding investigations into the case in which a sex party was being promoted in Johor via Twitter, Kamarul Zaman assured that stern action awaits the organisers.

He also urged those with information to contact the police on latest claims that the organisers will be holding the party on a new date at another location. -Bernama