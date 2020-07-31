12 new cases, 27 recoveries, one death

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry announced 12 new Covid-19-positive cases as of 12pm today, bringing the total number of infections in the nation to 8,976.

“Of that number, there are 207 active cases, with three cases being in the intensive care unit (ICU), and one needing ventilation assistance,“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a press statement today.

He also said that 27 people have successfully received treatment and been discharged, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 8,644.

He also said there is one death recorded today, bringing the total number of fatalities to 125.

The 125th death was that of a 64-year-old Filipino male who had a medical history of heart disease. He had fever, cough and breathing difficulties as symptoms on July 25, but did not seek treatment.

“On July 29, he was found unconscious and was brought to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Sabah where he was confirmed dead. A swab test confirmed that he was Covid-19 positive,“ said Noor Hisham.

Noor Hisham also said of the 12 postive cases, five were import cases from overseas, while seven were local transmissions.

The five cases involved individuals who had come back from Indonesia, Qatar and United Kingdom respectively.