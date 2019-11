KOTA KINABALU: The 12 work packages for the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah are expected to be completed within the estimated time frame by June 2022.

Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony said while the other three packages would only be ready by the end of 2023.

“The 15 work packages will continue to be implemented under the 11th Malaysia Plan, while the remaining 20 packages will be executed under the 12th Malaysia Plan,” he said at the state Legislative Assembly Sitting, here today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Limus Jury (Kuala Penyu-UPKO) on the status of the highway construction in the state.

Peter said after the termination of the Project Delivery Partner on Sept 21, the Public Works Ministry had taken over the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway as the project owner.

He said it was handed over to the Sabah state government through the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and the Sabah Public Works Department as the implementing agency. - Bernama