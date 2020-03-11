12 police personnel remanded for seven days

GEORGE TOWN: Twelve police personnel in Penang have been remanded for seven days beginning today by the Magistrate’s Court here to facilitate investigations over alleged corrupt practices and abuse of power, involving transportation companies.

The remand order was issued by court senior assistant registrar Nur Fadrina Zulkhairi following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The 12 policemen, aged 31 to 59, arrived at the court complex accompanied by an MACC officer at 10.40am and left the court at noon.

All of them were remanded to facilitate the investigations under Section 17 (A) of the MACC Act 2009.

Yesterday, MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki also confirmed to Bernama the arrest of 12 police personnel, believed to be involved in corruption and abuse of power.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) will conduct investigations into the case from various angles.

Its director Datuk Zamri Yahya said the investigation will involve, among others, ownership of the assets, employment documents and their movement, whether these 12 police personnel have complied with the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Royal Malaysia Police.

“If any of them is found to have failed to comply with the rules stipulated, then disciplinary action can be taken. Besides, if they are charged in court, they will be suspended from work,” he said this when contacted by Bernama today.

Zamri said the suspension could be imposed based on public interest and would not interfere with the ongoing investigation. — Bernama