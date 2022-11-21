12 polling stations open for voting in Baram parliamentary constituency today

KUCHING: Twelve polling stations have been opened in Baram parliamentary seat for voting in the 15th general election (GE15) today after polling was suspended due to bad weather.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak in a statement today said the time for the casting of vote is from 7.30 am to 12.30 pm or 2 pm depending on the respective centres.

The polling stations are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Long Naah, SK Long Luteng, Rh TK Matthew Belulok Lalo, Kpg Lepo Gah, SK Long Sait, SK Long Tungan, SK Long Moh, SK Long Mekabar, SK Long Jekitan, SK Long Lamei, SK Lio Mato and SK Long Banga.

Rh TK John Jau Wan in Long Semiang is also open as an additional voting station.

On polling day last Saturday, EC announced the suspension of polling in 11 of the 194 voting stations for the constituency following bad weather. - Bernama