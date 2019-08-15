12 questioned over road rage (Updated)

SHAH ALAM: Police have recorded the statements of 12 witnesses over a road rage case that led to the death of 29-year-old investment consultant Syed Muhammad Danial Syed Syakir on an expressway near Bandar Baru Bangi on Saturday.

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said at a press conference here on Thursday the witnesses were those who were present during the incident and those who were at the scene later.

He said several of the witnesses have also lodged police reports.

Huzir said police have received a report on the post mortem conducted on the victim by the Serdang Hospital but declined to reveal details of the findings.

“I am not going to reveal but will leave it to the Attorney-General Chambers and court to evaluate the post mortem report,“ he said.

Huzir said a couple held for investigations on the case remain in custody under a remand order until Saturday.

He said police are also investigating Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Adam for alleging the police had leaked a video clip of the incident which was captured by the suspect’s wife.

Huzir said Lokman will be called in for questioning and probed under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

On Saturday, a minor traffic accident led to a major altercation between Syed Danial and a 41-year-old motorist.

The confrontation resulted in Syed Danial’s death and the other motorist and his wife who is in her 30’s were arrested by police soon after.

Syed Danial died of severe injuries minutes after being admitted to a private hospital.