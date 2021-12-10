12 SPM holders ecstatic when receiving IPT offer letters from PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Twelve Sijil Pelaran Malaysia (SPM) holders were ecstatic when they received offer letters to further their studies to institutions of higher learning today from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) himself.

They regarded the offer letters, which were presented by Ismail Sabri through the “Jom Masuk IPT Keluarga Malaysia” programme in conjunction with the 100-Day Malaysian Family Aspirations programme at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, as giving hope to them to pursue their ambitions.

Muhammad Azim Nazran Zahari,18, who received an offer to study Foundation in Law at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) said he was quite shocked when he found out that he had been picked to receive the offer and regarded himself as truly lucky for being given the opportunity.

“Of course I am happy, but I was also shocked for being among the students receiving the offers,” he said when met at the programme here, today.

Intan Shaharah Shaharuddin,18, who would also be pursuing Foundation in Law at UiTM said the offer is a dream come true because she had indeed worked hard to be accepted in this field of study.

“I am very thankful because it is indeed my dream to further my studies in law. I tried three times prior to this. Thank god, I am accepted for the second session,” she told Bernama here.

The soon-to-be UiTM student also said that she was very excited and lucky to be given the opportunity to meet the prime minister today and also expressed her appreciation at the various facilities which she would be receiving.

For Nehru A/L Krishnamorthy,18, who received an offer to pursue a Diploma in Information Technology at the Politeknik Metro Kuala Lumpur, said he was very thankful to the prime minister for spending time to hand over the offer letters.

“Surely, I am truly proud at the valuable opportunity given,” he said.

Other than receiving offer letters, three students (from Foundation in Law at UiTM) also received laptops, cash aid of RM700 and a free internet plan worth RM200 each while three more students (from Politeknik Metro Kuala Lumpur) received a RM500 cash aid each.

-Bernama