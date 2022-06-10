12 students injured in van crash on SKVE

PETALING JAYA: Twelve primary school students were injured when the van they were in rammed into the road divider at Km6.7 of the South Klang Valley Expressway yesterday.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the school van, which was on its way from Kajang towards the Ayer Hitam toll plaza, had suddenly gone out of control and crashed into the road divider.

It was reported that two of the children were warded at the Serdang Hospital red zone, another four in the yellow zone, and the remaining six were given outpatient treatment.

They suffered multiple injuries.

Also injured was the 35-year-old van driver, who suffered a broken leg.