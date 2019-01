KUANTAN: All the 12 suspects who were in remand to facilitate investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on alleged corruption and power abuse in connection with projects worth RM23 million by Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) have been released today.

A MACC spokesperson, when contacted , said the suspects, comprising a high-level management officer, six senior officers and five contractors, all aged between 30 and 60, were released on MACC’s bail.

Seven of them were arrested last Jan 10, while the other five, including a woman, were arrested last Sunday.

The contractors were believed to have secured the water supply projects offered by PAIP through direct negotiation, instead of through tender.

According to 2017 Auditor-General’s Report, PAIP suffered losses for three consecutive years of RM114.55 million for the financial year ending March 31, 2015; RM108.22 million (March 31, 2016) and RM103 million (March 31, 2017) due to inefficient water supply management and poor management in PAIP. — Bernama