12 suspects nabbed in swoop on illegal 4D bookies

PETALING JAYA: It was a no win for llegal lottery bookies busy taking wagers from punters for Saturday’s 4D draw here when police went on an all-out blitz against them.

The raids which began at 3pm on Saturday and lasted for over three hours saw 12 suspected bookies nabbed in Sungai Way, Kota Damansara, Damansara Damai, Kayu Ara Damansara and other locations.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the suspects who included a foreigner and are aged between 22 and 70 had carried out the illegal activities from restaurants, sundry shops, houses and shoplots.

He said the raiding parties also seized cellphones, over RM4,000 and various material related to illegal lottery activities.

Nik Ezanee said the dozen suspects are being investigated for illegal lottery activities and obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duties under laws of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Penal Code.

In a separate case, Nik Ezanee said a 27-year-old foreign woman believed to be a victim of exploitation by a vice ring was rescued by police opposite a four-star hotel here at 8pm on Monday.

He said acting on information obtained from an online application that offered sexual services police arrested a 49-year-old man whose role was to ferry women for clients of the vice ring.

Nik Ezanee said the suspect claimed that he had worked for a man known as “Kenny” and was paid RM1,600 a month.

He said the victim told police that she had only started working as a call girl for the past three weeks and was paid RM320 for each client she served.

However, the woman said that she had to hand over the whole sum to the suspect.

Nik Ezanee said the woman has been placed at a shelter home while the suspect was remanded for seven days and is being investigated for human trafficking.