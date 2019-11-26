1.2 tonnes of ketum leaves seized in Cameron Highlands

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: Police arrested two men and seized 1.2 tonnes of leaves believe to be ketum worth around RM50,000 in separate raids at the Blue Valley three-way junction in Kampung Raja, here yesterday.

Cameron Highlands police chief DSP Ashari Abu Samah said a Toyota Hilux four-wheel-drive was stopped at about 5am and a 38-year-old man was arrested.

“Checks found 47 black plastic bags containing green leaves suspected of being ketum weighing 618 kg.

“The man also tested positive for methamphetamine,” he said in a statement, here today.

Ashari said in the second arrest, a Mitsubishi Triton four-wheel-drive was stopped at the same location at 5.30am and its 42-year-old driver arrested.

“Checks found 50 black plastic bags containing 602 kg of the leaves in the vehicle,” he said.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that both suspects are from the same syndicate who obtained ketum leaves from the northern states to be sold in Thailand. - Bernama