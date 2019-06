TELUK INTAN: Twelve vehicles were damaged by a fire with eight of them completed destroyed in an incident believed to be arson at a workshop in Batu 2, Jalan Maharajalela here early this morning.

Teluk Intan police chief ACP Mohd Marzukhi Mohd Mokhtar said in the incident at about 5am, the workshop owner, 48, suffered losses exceeding RM150,000.

He said the blaze incinerated vehicles sent for repair at the workshop for insurance claims.

“Police found the fence of the premises was cut, and there was an empty plastic container believed to be used to carry petrol near one of the cars,” said Mohd Marzukhi. — Bernama