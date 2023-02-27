12-year-old boy dies after falling from hotel’s 14th floor

KOTA KINABALU: A 12-year-old boy died after falling from the window of a hotel here, this morning.

A Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre spokesman, when contacted, said the initial investigation found that the victim fell from a window on the 14th floor to the veranda area on the fifth floor of the hotel.

According to him, the department received a call about the incident at 6.44 am before seven personnel from the Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue Station and a fire engine were dispatched to the scene to provide assistance.

“The team brought the victim down. He was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics.

His body was handed over the police for further action and the operation ended at 7.53 am,“ he said.

He added that the identity of the boy was still in the process of being ascertained. - Bernama