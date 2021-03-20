12-year-old drowns in Sg Mas during picnic

KUANTAN: A twelve-year-old girl who was on a picnic with her family drowned after being swept away by strong currents in Sungai Mas, Sungai Lembing here, today.

Kuantan police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the victim, Nur Syakirah Shahrizan, was believed to have drowned at 10.15 am, and her body was found about 10 minutes later.

The victim from Inderapura, here, is understood to have gone to the river with her parents and five siblings at about 8.30 am.

Mohamad Noor said the girl and her two younger brothers began struggling with the current as soon as they got into the water, and their father rushed to save them, however, he only managed to save the two boys.

“Other members of the public and villagers present there also tried to help, and they handed the victim over to the father once she was found,“ he said in a statement here today.

According to Mohamad Noor, the victim’s father, who is a teacher, then took the victim to the Sungai Lembing Health Clinic, where she was confirmed dead, and her body was taken to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations division assistant director Ismail Abdul Ghani said the body of Mohd Hakim Faqih Norazmi, 16, who was believed to have drowned in Sungai Pahang, Kampung Loyang in Temerloh about 141 kilometres from here a week ago, was found today.

Ismail said the body was found next to a fish cage at 12.45 pm, about three kilometres from the place he was last seen, and his body was handed over to the police for further action.

Mohd Hakim Faqih was believed drowned on March 14, after being swept away by the current while trying to save his nephew, Mohammad Naufal Farhan Mohd Azrul, 8, who also drowned during the incident.

Mohammad Naufal Farhan’s body was found the next day.- Bernama