120 flood victims still housed in two relief centres in Penang

TASEK GELUGOR: Some 120 flood victims from 23 families are still housed at two relief centres opened here and in Butterworth until 7pm this evening.

The number increased by three compared with only 117 residents who were stationed at the relief centres until 1pm this afternoon.

Penang Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said the evacuees were still unable to return to their homes because of the floods.

“As of 7pm today, 85 people from 15 families were still at the evacuation centre in Dewan Muhibbah, Merbau Kudung here.

“They comprised 26 men, 22 women, 17 boys, 17 girls, 2 baby boys and a baby girl,“ he said when contacted here.

Phee said, at the relief centre at Dewan Muhibbah there were four senior citizens comprising three women and a man.

While 35 evacuees from seven families were still at the relief centre in Dewan Kampung Tok Sani, Butterworth near here.

He said four officers from the Social Welfare Department, that is two officers each were stationed at each relief centre to assist the flood victims.

The state government and several government agencies were involved in providing assistance, including preparing meals for breaking fast and sahur.

Currently, the weather in Penang, especially in Butterworth and Tasek Gelugor is experiencing intermittent torrential rain and drizzling and this prevents flood waters from receding. — Bernama