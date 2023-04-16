120 individuals nabbed, RM3.3m worth of fireworks seized

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested 120 individuals and seized fireworks worth RM3,389,180, from March 28 to April 9, said Royal Malaysia Police secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin

She said the cases were being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 which provides for seven years imprisonment or a fine of RM10,000 or both, if convicted.

“Comprehensive and continuous monitoring are being conducted including on the online sale of fireworks and firecrackers through social media and e-commerce platforms.

“We advise the public not to get involved in the illegal sale of fireworks and firecrackers because stern action will be taken based on the existing laws,“ she said in a statement here today.

At the same time, Noorsiah said the police have received 6,526 applications to obtain permits to sell fireworks and firecrackers nationwide in conjunction with this year’s Raya celebration.

She said of the total, 5,188 applications were approved, while 1,338 were rejected because they failed to meet the requirements as prescribed. - Bernama