1,200 Home Ministry personnel in rural area receive incentive payment

IPOH: Some 1,200 officers and personnel in four departments and agencies of the Home Ministry have received Incentive Payment According to Location and Level of Difficulties (BIMLTK) starting June 1.

Its minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix) said the four departments are the police, Immigration Department, People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and the National Registration Department (NRD).

He said the incentive is paid monthly to personnel serving in 98 facilities in the rural areas and it is a form of appreciation and encouragement by the government.

“The BIMLTK payment is benefiting 1,064 policemen, 93 NRD, 29 Immigration and 14 Rela personnel.

“The amount is disbursed in three categories namely, Pendalaman 1 (P1) RM500, Pendalaman 2 (P2) RM1,000 and Pendalaman 3 (P3) RM1,500,” he told a media conference after delivering a posthumous promotion for the late Corporal Safwan Mohamad Ismail to the rank of Sergeant as well as other benefits to his parents at the General Operations Force camp Ulu Kinta here today.

He explained that the categories were determined based on the degree of difficulties in terms of accessibility, basic utilities and public amenities in the area of duty of the personnel.

Earlier, Hamzah conveyed the posthumous promotion effective May 3, to Safwan’s parents Mohamad Ismail Othman and Norriza Mat Sani.

At the event, the minister handed over Safwan’s police workplace accident Ex-Gratia scheme and derivative benefit amounting RM180,135 while his beneficiary will receive monthly derivative pension amounting RM864 per month.

On May 3, Safwan, from Criminal Investigation Division, Kajang district police headquarters in Selangor, was killed when he was hit by a drunk driver while manning a roadblock.

Meanwhile, on May 13, the driver, businessman K. Kalaichelvan, 44, pleaded not guilty at the Kajang Sessions Court to charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to stop during a roadblock and driving without a licence. — Bernama