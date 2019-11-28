1,200 sacks of illicit rice seized in Sibu

SIBU: The Sarawak Sibu Customs Department seized 1,200 sacks of white rice at 10am yesterday in an open area in Jalan Hulu Lanang here.

Sarawak Customs director Datuk Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha said in a statement here that the Thai white rice with an estimated worth and duty of RM258,000 was confiscated following the department’s intelligence works.

“The location was identified as the temporary storage area for the illicit rice before it is sent to the distributors.

“This modus operandi is to avoid the individuals or importers from being arrested in raids,” she said, adding that the rice was stored in three six-metre-long container units.

Sharifah Halimah said the smuggling of imported rice was a common activity including in Sarawak due to the high demand for it.

“Rice which is imported illegally is cheaper compared to that on the market even though the quality is the same,” she said.

She added that the containers have been taken to the department’s Sibu enforcement store for further action to track down the culprits.

Members of the public with information on smuggling activities of prohibited items such as cigarettes, alcohol, fireworks and drugs can contact the Customs Department’s toll-free telephone number 1-800-88-8855, or visit the website http://aduan.customs.gov.my or go to the nearest Customs Office. — Bernama