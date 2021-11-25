12,000 graduands to benefit from MOHE x Shopee

SHAH ALAM: About 12,000 graduands will benefit from the implementation of the MoHE x Shopee: Siswa Mall programme which provides e-commerce and online business skills training for Malaysian students at institutions of higher learning (IPT).

The number includes 5,000 students each from public and private universities, and 2,000 from polytechnics and community colleges for 2019, 2020 and 2021 intakes.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad (pix) said MoHE x Shopee: Siswa Mall, a strategic collaboration between the ministry and Shopee Malaysia to create more entrepreneurs among students and IPT graduands, was in line with the IPT Entrepreneurship Action Plan 2021-2025.

“Shopee Malaysia has been appointed to provide entrepreneurship training and online business platform to the graduands,” she said at the launch of the programme here today.

Dr Noraini said with such a collaboration, the students could be trained and empowered, especially in the fields related to entrepreneurship and e-commerce.

According to her, each student who has been trained under the programme and starts a shop at Shopee would also receive a ‘Student Entrepreneur Assistance Package’ which is channelled from the ministry through Shopee.

She said the package would include Shopee vouchers, advertising credits and other benefits aimed to assist student entrepreneurs in their e-commerce journey as well as increase their sales. — Bernama