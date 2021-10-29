12,000 individuals vaccinated by MRCS mobile clinics so far

MARANG: The Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) has so far vaccinated 12,000 people across the country against Covid-19 through its mobile clinics.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Sultan Abdul Halim Mua'dzam Shah (pix) said the initiative which was part of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) had been held in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang and Kelantan so far.

"Today, we are in Terengganu and have the opportunity to visit a bed-ridden teenager and a senior citizen who are unable to go to the vaccine administering centre (PPV).

"After this, the vaccination programme will continue in Pahang for the Orang Asli and those in the interior areas, and then in Johor and Penang to ensure that no one, especially the invalids, disabled and elderly are not left out.”

Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz said this to reporters after visiting 13-year-old Muhammad Haris Mohd Hisham who is paralysed, in Kampung Kijing, here.

She said foreign workers without any personal documents were also given vaccination jabs as they too needed protection against Covid-19.

"We can’t estimate how many more need to be vaccinated but we will continue to look for them with the cooperation of the Health Ministry and other non-governmental organisations,” she added.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Haris’s mother, Suria Aziela Mansor, 34, said her family was very thankful to MRCS for the visit and its concern over her son’s plight.

The mother of three said her family had moved from their quarters at Besut Felcra where her husband Mohd Hisham Hussin, 36, worked, to her mother’s house in Kampung Kijang after her son’s failing health due to blood infection in mid-2018.

"My husband quit Felcra and is now doing odd jobs in the village to support the family. We need over RM2,000 monthly for ambulance service and medical care at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital for our ill son.

"However, we are also grateful to the Terengganu Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council for its milk and disposable diaper supply and to the State Welfare Department for its monthly cash aid of RM40O for our,” added the housewife.-Bernama