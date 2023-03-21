12,000 Johoreans set to benefit from Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar

JOHOR BAHRU: Some 12,000 Johoreans are expected to benefit from the Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar, an initiative under the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

Johor Investment, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Lee Ting Han said, to date, six districts have been earmarked to organise the Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar including Johor Bahru, Segamat, Muar and Batu Pahat.

He, however, said they have not actually set a target on the number of traders involved.

“Through this bazaar, a total of 30 per cent of the traders will be selling Menu Rahmah at their stalls.

“We do not know yet how many traders will be involved and we expect an e-wallet of RM20 to be given to the first 12,000 visitors,” he told reporters after officiating the state-level National Consumer Day celebrations here today.

He said when asked to comment on the state government’s plans to organise the Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar.

He also said details on the organising of the Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar in Johor will be announced from time to time as it was still in the early stages of planning.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Fuziah Salleh recently said that visitors to the Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar will receive an incentive of RM20 per person, through an e-wallet platform involving a total allocation of approximately RM2 million. - Bernama