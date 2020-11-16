120.67 ha in Jerantut approved for Musang King cultivation

KUANTAN: A total of 120.67 hectares (ha) in the Tembeling and Ulu Cheka sub-districts in Jerantut, 162 kilometre (km) from here, have been approved for the cultivation of durian of the Musang King variety (pix) as of Oct 20.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industries and Biotechnology Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abd Razak said the land approval was subjected to conditions that had to be complied with before, during and after securing the go ahead.

‘’The company obtaining the approval for the project must obtain the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) as required by the Department of Environment to ensure the project approved will not adversely impact the environment.

‘’Periodical monitoring will be implemented by the agency concerned to ensure all conditions are complied with other than the guidelines for the planting of durian on slopes are also issued by the relevant department,’’ he said.

Mohd Soffi said this during a State Assembly sitting, here, in response to a question from Zuridan Mohd Daud (PAS-Damak) who wanted to know the size of the land approved for the project in Jerantut.

He also said that, other than applications which had been approved, there were also companies seeking approval to replace oil palm with durian in Ulu Cheka. -Bernama