KUCHING: A total of 1,207 polling centres for the 12th Sarawak state election were closed as of 2 pm today.

Based on the list issued by the Election Commission (EC), a total of 189 voting centres were closed as early as 11 am followed by another 559 at noon.

A further 243 polling centres were closed by 1 pm before another 216 an hour later.

A total of 1,866 polling centres involving 3,555 channels were opened since 7.30 this morning. — Bernama