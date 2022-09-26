12,092 online fraud cases from Jan-July, involving losses of RM414.8m: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 12,092 online fraud cases with losses amounting to RM414.8 million were reported from January to July this year, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said today.

Acryl Sani, who participated in the virtual Financial Crime Exhibition: Scan Before You’re Scammed organised by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Museum and Art Gallery, said that from 2019 to July 2022, a total of 33,147 suspects in cyber fraud cases had been arrested with 22,196 cases charged in court.

“The ability of cybercriminals to exploit technological changes and creatively trap victims with a variety of new modus operandi, paired with the moderate level of public awareness on cybercrime are among reasons for increasing cases,” he said.

The virtual exhibition at https://museum.bnm.gov.my/ aims to provide guidance and information to prevent people from falling victim to online financial scams.

BNM Governor Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus also participated in the virtual exhibition.

Acryl Sani said that based on cases managed by the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department, there were seven main forms of cyber fraud, namely online purchases, non-existent loans, online investments, Macau scams, African Scams, Business Email Compromised and SMS fraud.

“Therefore, the Royal Malaysia Police sees the need to disseminate as much knowledge as possible to the community so they can avoid becoming victims of such crimes,” he said.

He also said that cyber fraud was on the rising trend in Malaysia.

“A total of 13,703 cases with losses amounting to RM539 million were reported in 2019, and the number increased to 17,227 in 2020 with losses of RM511.2 million.

“In 2021, 20,701 cases were recorded with losses of RM560.8 million,” he said. - Bernama