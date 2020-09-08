121 fined for defying physical distancing rule

JOHOR BAHRU: The police imposed a compound fine of RM1,000 each on 121 people for failing to observe physical distancing as required under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) at an unlicensed entertainment centre in Taman Mount Austin here, last night.

Johor Police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said today the police also arrested a man who claimed to be the manager as well as a Myanmar man and a Vietnamese woman who did not have identification papers on them.

The 121 people, their ages ranging from 20 to 40, were caught committing the offence when a police team raided the premise at about 10 pm, he said in a statement.

Ayob Khan said they tested negative when subjected to a urine drug test. -Bernama