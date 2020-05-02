122 Yayasan Sabah-sponsored students arrive at KKIA

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 122 students sponsored by Yayasan Sabah to pursue secondary education in schools in the peninsula and Sarawak arrived at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport at 1.17pm today.

Yayasan Sabah director Datuk Jamalul Kiram Mohd Zakaria said of the total, 85 students were from the peninsula and the rest from Sarawak.

“The students, comprising Form One to Form Five students, will be taken to the University College Sabah Foundation (UCSF) hostel for screenings.

“Students who are from Kota Kinabalu and nearby areas may be able to return home today after undergoing health screening, but for those from areas like Kudat, Tawau and Sandakan, will be sent home tomorrow,“ he told reporters when met at the airport here. - Bernama