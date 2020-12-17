1,220 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths today - Dr Noor Hisham (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,220 Covid-19 cases, along with 1,297 recoveries and three deaths were reported in the country over the last 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said with the new figures, Malaysia has now recorded a total of 89,133 positive cases, with 14,671 of them active cases.

“Of the new cases, six were imported involving people who were infected abroad and the remaining 1,214 were local transmissions,” he said in a statement today.

Selangor remains the state with the highest number of daily new cases with 368 followed by Kuala Lumpur (297) and Sabah (184).

Also, 135 of the new cases were linked to prison clusters, namely the Jalan Harapan Prison cluster (98 cases), Tembok cluster (36 cases) and the Seberang Perai Prison cluster (one case), Dr Noor Hisham said.

Meanwhile, the three deaths reported today involved men aged 36 to 81, with a history of diseases.

Two of the fatalities were in Sabah while the other was in Johor, Dr Noor Hisham said.

“To date, there are 106 cases being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which 53 are intubated,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said the first of the three new clusters is the Jalan Rusa cluster in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, involving a residential area where 129 people tested positive from screenings done on 1,267 individuals so far.

The second cluster, the Tapak Bina Pasifik cluster, involves the Lembah Pantai district in Kuala Lumpur, which was identified on Dec 12 after screenings done at a construction site saw 17 individuals there testing positive for the virus.

The third cluster, the Maringkan cluster involves Telupid and Ranau districts in Sabah, with 11 cases, he said.

-Bernama