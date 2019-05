PETALING JAYA: Today is World Password Day, a perfect day to reflect on your choices for this set of numbers, symbols and characters that have now become such a big part of one’s life.

We need a password for almost every function of life – from online correspondence to managing our bank account.

Yet we continue to be lackadaisical when it comes to our choice of passwords. Series of number such as 12345678 or 11111111 are still commonly used, and so are names of football clubs or the user’s surname, according to Symantec APAC chief technology officer Nick Savvides.

Given that these are so easy to guess, it is like leaving the key at the door for someone else.

Our lack of vigilance is best reflected in the fact that “123456” has become the most used series of numbers for passwords.

Savvides said if online users were not careful with the way they handle passwords, they could fall prey to identity theft or even have confidential information taken from them and later used to extort them for money.

He also warned that social media identity and bank account passwords could similarly be taken and sold.

To protect themselves, Savvides said, everyone should opt for passwords that are more than 16 characters in length.