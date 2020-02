PASIR PUTEH: A total of 124 vessels involving assets worth RM154 million were seized during a multi-agency joint operation codenamed “Op Naga Barat” conducted in waters off Kelantan, Pahang and Terengganu from May 2 last year until Feb 2 this year.

Kelantan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Capt Muhammad Nur Syam Asmawie Yaacob said out of the total number of vessels seized, 89 were Vietnamese fishing boats worth RM133.5 million, 33 were local fishing boats (RM16.5 million) and two were cargo ships (RM4 million).

“A total of 1,187 individuals were detained 1,033 of whom are from Vietnam, 44 from Thailand, 32 from Myanmar, 20 from Cambodia and 58 locals,“ he told reporters after a programme with fishermen here today.

Also present was Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) director-general Datuk Jamaludin Othman.

Muhammad Nur Syam Asmawie said besides MMEA, other agencies involved in the operation were the Royal Malaysia Navy, the Royal Malaysian Air Force, the Fisheries Department.

Meanwhile, Jamaludin said fish catch at the Tok Bali fishing port here recorded an increase of five per cent to 37,243 tonnes from August to October 2019, compared to 35,461 tonnes during the same period of the previous year.

“The increase was contributed by the implementation of the joint operation which had also raised the income of local fishermen,” he said. — Bernama