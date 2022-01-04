128 flood-hit families receive aid of RM1,300

PASIR SALAK: The 128 families badly affected by the recent floods that inundated their homes in two districts in Perak received cash aid of RM1,300 each.

State Women and Family Development, Social Welfare and NGO Committee chairman, Datuk Dr. Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin said the total amount of RM166,400 were meant for 36 household heads in Muallim district and another 92 in Hilir Perak.

“Of the sum for each household, RM1,000 is Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) through the Keluarga Malaysia Flood Aid and RM300 from the Perak government to enable the flood victims get on with their lives.”

She said this when met at the MARA Cakna Usahawan 2022 programme at the Kampung Gajah Assemblyman’s Service Centre, here, today.

She said the aid handled by the District Disaster Management Committees was handed over to the flood victims in Hilir Perak last week and would be soon in Muallim district.

Dr. Wan Norashikin, who is also the Kampung Gajah assemblyman, said the flood victims also received various forms of aid from the corporate sector and non-governmental organisations in Perak and from outside, as well as post-flood cleansing assistance for their homes.

Last December, residents around Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan in Hilir Perak and Kampung Kuala Slim and Behrang in Muallim district were evacuated to the flood relief centres when their homes became flooded.

Earlier, Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) channelled RM1.67 million in business capital injection including a discount on the MARA premises rental for entrepreneurs in the state constituency of Kampung Gajah.

Dr Wan Norashikin said 44 entrepreneurs from the food and beverage, lifestyle, services, construction and automotive sectors benefited from these facilities so as to boost and ensure sustainability of their businesses.

The inaugural programme was also carried out in other rural areas, namely, Bota and Belanja, involving a total sum RM3.89 million, with the recipients mostly being young entrepreneurs and the elderly who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. - Bernama