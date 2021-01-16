1,283 consumers redeemed ‘MY30 PLUS30’ package yesterday -Prasarana

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,283 users of the ‘My30 Plus30 - Buy 1, Free 1’ package for the purchase of the unlimited travel pass My30, have redeemed the passes on the first day, yesterday.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana), in a statement today, said that consumers could redeem the travel pass package at the LRT KL Sentral Station and the Pasar Seni Rapid KL Bus Hub.

‘’The redemption can be made at the east wing kiosk at LRT KL Sentral which is open daily until 10.30 pm while the Pasar Seni Bus Hub is open until 7 pm and closes on Sunday and public holidays,’’ said the statement.

The special package is among the initiatives of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture on November 23 as a recovery plan for dometic tourism, spearheaded by the Tourism Malaysia Promotion Board (Tourism Malaysia).

The special offer took off on December 21 last year until March 31 with the redemption period starting yesterday and ending on March 31, 2021 or after the 8,333rd free pass is redeemed.

Further information can be obtained by surfing the official web of Rapid KL at www.myrapid.com.my

-Bernama