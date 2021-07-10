1.293 mln doses of vaccine to arrive in Johor this month — TMJ

JOHOR BAHRU: The Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim today said 1.293 million doses of vaccine for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) will arrive in Johor in stages this month.

In a post on the ‘HRH Crown Prince of Johor’ Facebook page, Tunku Ismail said of the total number of vaccines, 583,000 were of Pfizer-BioNTech, 637,000 (Sinovac) and 73,000 (AstraZeneca).

“I will participate in the receipt of the vaccines and ensure that it is given to all Bangsa Johor (Johoreans) in an efficient and timely manner. I have also been briefed by the authorities on the number of registrations and how the vaccines are to be distributed.

“I am confident that many Bangsa Johor will be vaccinated in the next few weeks, towards our goal of achieving her immunity. I would also like to remind everyone to register and get vaccinated,“ he said.

Tunku Ismail also expressed his appreciation to PICK Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin as well as the relevant authorities for making the necessary arrangements.

According to the infographic on the Johor State Health Department’s official Facebook page, as of July 4, a total of 460,094 first doses have been given in the state, while 268,137 people have completed both doses. — Bernama