12MP brings ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ forward, restructures economy - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) 2021-2025 which encompasses the first half of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 will bring the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) forward by restructuring the economy as the foundation in improving the wellbeing of the rakyat.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the five-year development plan with the objective of ‘A Prosperous, Inclusive, Sustainable Malaysia’, aims to address current issues and at the same time to restart and rejuvenate Malaysia’s socio-economic development for long-term sustainability and prosperity.

“The Twelfth Plan is a major agenda for national recovery to restore the economic stability of the rakyat as well as holistically regenerate and reinvigorate national economic growth.

“Despite Malaysia being in this difficult Covid-19 pandemic period, we, Keluarga Malaysia have an opportunity to reset the economy and together move forward.”

He said this in the foreword of the 12MP document released by the Economic Planning Unit (EPU), today.

Ismail Sabri said the 12MP reflects the government’s commitment to stay ahead of the curve and to plan its response in facing any possible situation.

The document was formulated based on a bottom-up approach where voices of all stakeholders have been given due consideration, he said.

Various engagements have been undertaken - both physically and virtually - throughout the process of preparing the 12MP involving ministries, agencies, state governments, Members of Parliament, the private sector, academia, civil society organisations, international organisations and the general public.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to each and everyone involved for their commitment in providing invaluable input and suggestions, to ensure the country continues to develop in a sustainable manner while overcoming both the Covid-19 pandemic and economic crisis,” he said.

The Prime Minister said resonating with the themes of the 12MP, by 2025, the government among others aim to restore the wellbeing and prosperity of the rakyat by increasing their purchasing power, narrowing existing socioeconomic disparities and ensuring environmental sustainability.

The role of the private sector as a driver of growth will also be further strengthened.

According to the Prime Minister, although there were multiple ways of doing things in the 12MP, the key success factors require that all parties embrace the principle of togetherness, leave comfort zones and move forward with a clear direction.

He said in today’s unpredictable world, this Plan needed to be successfully executed with regular reviews and enhanced flexibility to respond, in line with the government’s aspiration in ensuring that no one is left behind or neglected in development.

Ultimately, he said the success in implementation and achievement of the 12MP objectives and goals is highly dependent on the commitment of everyone, especially the youths, thus everyone was invited to work together to achieve this national development agenda based on the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia.

The 12MP tabled by the Prime Minister in the Dewan Rakyat today is anchored on three key themes, namely resetting the economy, strengthening security, wellbeing and inclusivity as well as advancing sustainability.

The achievement of these themes are supported by four catalytic policy enablers, namely developing future talent, accelerating technology adoption and innovation, enhancing connectivity and transport infrastructure as well as strengthening the public service.

The document contains 13 chapters namely strengthening macroeconomic fundamentals; restoring growth momentum; propelling the growth of strategic and high impact industries as well as micro, small and medium enterprises; strengthening security, wellbeing and inclusivity; enhancing defence, security, wellbeing and unity;

Addressing poverty and building an inclusive society; improving regional balance and inclusion; enhancing socioeconomic development in Sabah and Sarawak; advancing sustainability; advancing green growth for sustainability and resilience;

Enhancing energy sustainability and transforming the water sector; developing future talent; boosting digitalisation and advanced technology; enhancing the efficiency of transport and logistics infrastructure; strengthening public sector service delivery.

The national development priorities of the 12MP will continue to be aligned to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (2030 Agenda).

In line with the principle of ‘leaving no one behind’, localising SDGs initiatives will be intensified, and communication, education and public awareness (CEPA) will be emphasised to enhance understanding and implementation of the SDGs at the local level.

-Bernama